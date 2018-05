You’re invited to come and take a look at Kelso’s new drug treatment center, at an Open House that’s planned for this afternoon. Between 1 and 3 pm today, you can come over and check out Kelso Treatment Solutions, located in the WorkSource building on South Pacific Avenue. You’ll be able to tour the facility, meet Center staff, and you can learn more about the Center itself. Kelso Treatment Solutions is located at 305 Pacific Avenue, Suite C; call 360-425-5378 to find out more.