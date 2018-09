Washington Governor Jay Inslee is announcing that an agreement has been reached on the Pacific Salmon Treaty, reporting that the U. S. and Canadian governments have come to an agreement on coast-wide fishing rules under the revised treaty. The agreement lines out the fishery management plans for Chinook, Coho and Chum Salmon stocks, going from 2019 to 2028. If this is approved, Inslee says that this will result in more salmon returning to local waters. As part of the agreement, US officials will seek additional federal funding for salmon restoration projects, including salmon habitat improvement and protection. Both governments must approve the recommendations of the Pacific Salmon Commission before these measures can move ahead.