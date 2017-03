Longview Police are scratching their heads over a found property incident that was reported on Friday, an incident that has them climbing trees. Around 2:30 Friday afternoon, a woman who was walking her dog in the area of Crocker Avenue and Weber Avenue called Longview Police, saying that she found a bicycle, stuck up in a tree. An officer responded and confirmed that there was a ten-speed bike up in the tree, too high for the officer to reach. They left a note to have Longview Parks respond with a cherry-picker to come and remove the bike. Police don’t yet know who the bike belongs to, or how it got up into the tree.