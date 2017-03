For the 33rd year, Longview is once again designated as a Tree City USA, with that announcement coming out from the Arbor Day Foundation. Longview has met the four criteria required by the Arbor Day Foundation, continuing to have a Tree Board or Department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least two dollars per capita, along with Arbor Day observances and proclamations. Last year, the city planted a Western Hemlock at Lake Sacajawea Park in observance of Arbor Day; a similar event will be held in April of this year.