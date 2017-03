Stewart Lee Osborn, 36, of Kalama is dead after a tree-falling mishap on his property on the Kalama River. Chief Vic Leatzow with Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama says that the incident happened Tuesday morning, as Osborn was cutting down an alder tree. They say that the tree trunk split and kicked back, landing on top of Osborn. The Cowlitz County Coroner says that Osborn was killed instantly, killed by blunt force trauma to the neck and chest. The 911 call came in at about 11:45 Tuesday morning, and Osborn was declared dead about ten minutes later. Memorial arrangements are now being made.