The manslaughter trial for Kody Allen, 19, of St. Helens is being delayed, after a motion that came from defense attorneys in the case. The Saint Helens Chronicle reports on the latest development in the case, which is now working in Columbia County Circuit Court. In September of last year, Allen was arrested after he allegedly killed Arthur Studer, 34, of St. Helens, as he was walking along Gable Road in St. Helens. It’s alleged that Allen was impaired at the time of the crash, right before he started his senior year of high school. It’s claimed that Allen was high on nitrous oxide that he had purchased from a local tobacco store. Allen was granted permission to attend school, and he was able to graduate with his class. A status hearing is now planned for later this month, where the trial judge will decide if a trial date will be set, or if a plea change will be entered. Meanwhile, Theresa Studer is filing a wrongful suit against Allen, his parents, and Tobacco World in St. Helens, where Allen allegedly bought the nitrous oxide before the fatal collision.