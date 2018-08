The murder trial of a Winlock man is now under way in Lewis County Superior Court. Today’s Daily News reports on the opening of the trial involving Randolph Graham, 59, of Winlock, who is accused of gunning down his neighbor, Randall Lester, 44, while he was in his driveway, shooting hoops with his son. The incident happened on May 23rd of this year; Hunter Lester, 16, says that he and his father were playing basketball when Graham allegedly drove up to the house, shouted “Hey Randy,” and then he started shooting. Hunter Lester testifies that he saw his father fall as he ran to evade the rounds that were being fired in his direction. Recordings of Lester’s 911 call were played in court; it’s also reported that there had been friction between the neighbors for several years, dealing with a shared well, the easement into their houses, and the Lester’s basketball hoop. The trial is expected to continue for several more days.