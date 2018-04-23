The first-degree manslaughter trial of Dawson Dunn, 13, of Kelso has concluded, but the verdict in the case won’t be handed down until this Thursday. The Daily News reports on the conclusion of the trial in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court, saying that the defense tried to break down the contention that Dunn committed a crime when he pointed a shotgun in the direction of his friend, then pulled the trigger. Dunn thought he had cleared the Benelli shotgun of ammunition, but there was still a round in the chamber. Edgar Vasquez, 13, was hit in the face, neck and upper chest by the blast, which was fired from about 30 feet away. Prosecutors contend that Dunn was reckless when he pointed the gun in the direction of Vasquez, while the defense claims that Dunn had “just enough information with shotguns to do the wrong thing.” Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan has been hearing the case, and her verdict will be issued on Thursday.