An investigation is under way after fire damaged two buildings and a number of vehicles at Triangle Motors, on Washington Way in Longview. Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to the used car lot in the 1000 block of Washington Way at about 10:30 last night, when the owner of the lot reported seeing that the office was ablaze. The owner says that he was in the repair shop on the property when he spotted the fire; he was able to escape before the fire spread to the shop. The fire also spread to several of the cars parked on the lot; firefighters say there were a number of explosions that made their work more difficult. Most were car tires exploding, but there was one fuel tank that ruptured. Gas spilled underneath that vehicle, which then erupted into flames. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire put out, which was then followed by extensive overhaul of the scene. There were about 30 vehicles and one boat on the property; ten of those cars and the boat were destroyed in the fire. Neighboring businesses were undamaged, but the Domino’s Pizza that is next door was evacuated for a while as a precaution. The cause of the fire is not known, and there’s no dollar estimate on damage. The investigation into this blaze is just getting under way.