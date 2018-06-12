According to the owner of the Triangle Motors used car lot, there have been several incidents of theft since a fire destroyed the office and 10 vehicles. The latest incident was yesterday morning when a bystander reported that two men were attempting to take batteries out of vehicles. The witness told police that he confronted the suspects and they stated that they worked at the lot. When he called 911 to report the theft, the two men took off in a white van. Officers contacted the owner of the lot and he reported that he was having to deal with recent theft attempts. The latest suspects stockpiled some of the batteries in the bed of a pick-up in the lot but weren’t able to steal them as they fled the scene. The suspects are still at large.