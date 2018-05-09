Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bill that would eliminate prohibitions for the establishment of distilleries on tribal lands is out of committee on a unanimous vote. Beutler’s bill passed out of the House Natural Resources Committee yesterday, and now goes to the full House for a vote. Beutler says that Indian tribes deserve the same kind of opportunities that non-tribal citizens get, and she says that this bill will help to open up economic opportunities for these tribes. The Chehalis Indian Tribe has plans to build and operate a distillery, a brewery and a restaurant on their lands; they say that this new facility could bring about 100 new jobs to the area.