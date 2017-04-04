The court battles over the Ilani Casino near La Center are finally over, as the United States Supreme Court declines to hear an appeal regarding the trust land status of the Cowlitz Indian Reservation. Yesterday, the Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal from Citizens Against Reservation Shopping, allowing lower court rulings that upheld the trust status to stand. Opponents to the reservation and the casino filed suit, claiming that the Department of Interior was in error when 152 acres of land next to exit 16 was taken into trust, to be set aside as the Cowlitz Indian Reservation. The suit was dismissed in in U. S. District Court in 2014, but the backers appealed to the Supreme Court. Yesterday’s denial clears the way for the opening of the casino, an event that’s set to take place later this month. Today, they’ll be celebrating the opening of the new $32 million interchange at exit 16, built by the tribe to handle the extra traffic that’s anticipated. In a Facebook posting, Cowlitz Tribal Chairman Bill Iyall says that this is a “triumphant moment” for the Cowlitz, saying that “The Cowlitz, the Forever People,” are forever home.”
Tribal Trust Upheld
Posted on 4th April 2017 at 09:08
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta