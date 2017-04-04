The court battles over the Ilani Casino near La Center are finally over, as the United States Supreme Court declines to hear an appeal regarding the trust land status of the Cowlitz Indian Reservation. Yesterday, the Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal from Citizens Against Reservation Shopping, allowing lower court rulings that upheld the trust status to stand. Opponents to the reservation and the casino filed suit, claiming that the Department of Interior was in error when 152 acres of land next to exit 16 was taken into trust, to be set aside as the Cowlitz Indian Reservation. The suit was dismissed in in U. S. District Court in 2014, but the backers appealed to the Supreme Court. Yesterday’s denial clears the way for the opening of the casino, an event that’s set to take place later this month. Today, they’ll be celebrating the opening of the new $32 million interchange at exit 16, built by the tribe to handle the extra traffic that’s anticipated. In a Facebook posting, Cowlitz Tribal Chairman Bill Iyall says that this is a “triumphant moment” for the Cowlitz, saying that “The Cowlitz, the Forever People,” are forever home.”