The investigation is continuing into a Christmas Day shootout near Sherwood, an incident that happened after a Kelso High School graduate was shot and killed near a home in King City. Authorities in Washington County report that Kate Armand, 24, was killed by James Tylka, 30, on Christmas Day, outside of a home in King City, at about 10:15 Sunday night. Armand, a 2011 graduate of Kelso High, was reported to be Tylka’s estranged wife, and the home where the shooting took place is reported to be owned by Tylka’s mother. Later in the evening, Tylka was reportedly involved in a high-speed pursuit with Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg. Tylka died in a shootout that also left Cederberg in critical condition; Cederberg is now reported to be stable condition. It’s noted that Tylka had a history of mental illness, including previous threats to harm himself and others. Friends and family members of Kate Armand gathered last night for a candlelight vigil. Memorial services are pending.