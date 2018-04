A truck fire that took place on March 31st is now being investigated as a possible arson, after evidence was discovered that the fire had been intentionally set. The owner of the truck called the Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon, saying that their truck had been damaged last Sunday at a home in the 4700 block of Mount Solo Road. The owner of the truck says that they had walked outside and saw smoke and flames pouring from the hood of the vehicle. They used a garden hose to knock the fire down, then they had the truck towed to an automotive electrical shop in Longview. Yesterday, workers at the shop reported that they found an oil-soaked rag wrapped in a plastic bag, which had been stuffed into the exhaust manifold on the truck. So far, they don’t know where the rag came from, or who might have done this.