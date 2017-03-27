Kelso Police are working to find a semi tractor and trailer that left a trail of destruction through the city, knocking down street signs and shearing off fire hydrants while going through town. Around 9:20 pm last night, a person living in the 500 block of North 9th Avenue reported that the truck and trailer had just gone by, knocking a utility pole into his yard. The tractor and the 40-foot trailer were last seen heading north on 7th Avenue; when Kelso Police arrived in the area, they found a stop sign down at 9th and Cowlitz Way; at 9th and Columbia, a stop sign was down and a hydrant was knocked over. A nearby utility pole was also sheared in half. Officers say that the trailer now has some pretty significant damage, as insulation from the trailer was found in several places along the path of damage. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was notified about the damaged fire hydrant, while CenturyLink is being called in to deal with the damaged pole. The truck has not been located.