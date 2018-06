A crash involving a semi on Kelso Drive caused a fire and a power outage yesterday evening. At 6:12 pm, it was reported that a semi had collided with a utility pole in the 500 block of Kelso Drive, right in front of the Red Lion. The collision knocked down power lines, which then caused two cars in the parking lot to catch fire. Employees and hotel guests were advised to shelter in place as the PUD came in to shut the power off, and while Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue got the car fires put out. About 600 customers were affected by the outage, as the line was de-energized between McDonald’s and Tam O’Shanter Way. Kelso Drive was also shut down for a time. No injuries were reported, while Kelso Police continue to investigate the collision.