It took several hours to deal with a truck rollover that happened yesterday at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Early yesterday afternoon, a truck that was heading into Oregon drifted off of the ramp from the bridge to Highway 30 westbound rolling onto its side. The tractor and the trailer rolled onto their side, landing on the slope between the ramp and the road. The driver was taken to St. John Medical Center, but information on the condition of that driver has not been released.

The Washington State Patrol is requesting citations for the driver of a truck that crashed on Ocean Beach Highway near Cathlamet on Monday, blocking the highway for more than five hours. Troopers say that 69 year-old Charles R. Williams of Terrebonne, Oregon was hauling a load of logs, heading eastbound when he lost control in a curve. Williams’ truck rolled, losing its load of logs. The logs hit a utility pole, knocking power lines down into the roadway. Williams was injured in the collision, and was taken by LifeFlight to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Cleanup and repairs took more than eight hours. Charges of driving too fast for the conditions and driving while suspended are pending.