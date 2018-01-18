A man who was found dead inside of a pickup in Chehalis earlier this month is now being identified as a Vader resident. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of Rickie J. Hornbeck, 64, was found on January 7th, located in a pickup that was first thought to be abandoned on Interstate Avenue in Chehalis. It was noted that there was a propane heater inside the truck with Hornbeck’s body, and there’s some speculation that he may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The truck was initially found on January 6th, and was thought to be abandoned. Hornbeck’s body was found the next day, when a tow company arrived to move the vehicle. The Lewis County Coroner is now awaiting the results of toxicology tests, to see if the cause and manner of death can be pinpointed.