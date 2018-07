The owner of a pickup that ended up in the water near Woodland could be facing fines from the Department of Ecology. At about 4:35 pm, a call was relayed from a pilot that was flying near Woodland, saying that he could see a pickup truck that was partially submerged near Austin Point. It was reported that the truck was in the Columbia River, submerged to the tops of its tires. It took some time for Deputies to locate the truck, which was found in the 35 hundred block of Dike Road. The owner was out of the water, and they made arrangements to get the pickup towed out. It’s not known how the pickup ended up in the river at this time, but Ecology officials say that “enforcement action is pending.”