The Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation after a pickup truck fire that was reported last night near Kalama. Firefighters were called out from Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama at 10:50 last night, when it was reported that the truck was engulfed in flames, parked in the area of Greenwood Road and Kalama River Road. They say that the truck was just sitting on the side of the road, and did not appear to have been in a crash. It took several minutes to get the fire put out, and to get the truck cooled off enough to get identifying information. The truck is registered to a Castle Rock-area resident, but the driver hasn’t been seen for several days. Deputies are still working to find and talk with the registered owner of the pickup