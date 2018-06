It looks like someone was channeling Carrie Underwood and her “cheating” song, as a pickup truck was vandalized yesterday at a home in the Kelso area. At about 1:20 yesterday morning, a person called the Sheriff’s Office from their home on Boardwalk Way, saying that two women had spray-painted his truck. The man says that his son left for Marine Corps boot camp on Monday, and his son had been driving the truck. A neighbor says that he saw two women do the vandalism, parking down the street and then walking up to the scene. It’s claimed that they used spray paint to write on the truck, accusing the son of “cheating.” Vulgar phrases were also included. Descriptions of the women and the car they were driving were provided to Deputies, but no suspects have been identified.