Additional details about a pickup being driven into the Lewis River on Tuesday are now coming out, as divers were brought in to help with recovery of the rig. This got started at about 2 pm on Tuesday, when a 59 year-old Woodland man approached a fisherman in the 4400 block of the Lewis River Road, said that he was upset with his girlfriend, and asked if he could use the man’s phone. When the fisherman said that he didn’t have coverage, the Woodland man said to relay a message, to tell Deputies that they could “find him in the river.” At that point, the man drove his pickup into the river, where it sank in a deep hole. As 911 was called, witnesses reported seeing the driver get out of the water and run away. They said that he did not appear to be injured. PacifiCorp cooperated with the recovery by dropping the water flow while divers were in the water, hooking up to the submerged truck. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work on this event; at this time, no charges have been filed.