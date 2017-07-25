A local resident reports that someone shot his truck as he had it parked in the area of Coal Creek Road and Pacific Way, and he says that it’s not the first time that this has happened. The man called the Sheriff’s Office at about 6:50 last night, saying that his truck had been hit three times as he had it parked with a load of firewood. The man says that it looks like the suspect had a .22 weapon, given the size of the holes; he also says that this is the 12th time in the last year that his truck has been vandalized. The caller believes that it’s the same person, as the holes are the same size, each time this happens. The man says that he’s reporting this for information, in case the shooter is escalating his behavior.