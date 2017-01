Longview Police are looking into a vandalism incident in the west part of town, where a commercial truck was damaged by rifle fire. This call came in around 3:30 yesterday afternoon, after the folks at Accurate Asphalt Solutions reported that one of their trucks had been damaged at their facility in the area of Memorial Park Drive and Rutherglen Drive. Officers checked the truck, and found two holes in the driver’s door, apparently made by a high-caliber, high-powered rifle. Repairs are estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $1,000. There’s some speculation that the damage may have happened on Sunday; they’re looking at a neighbor’s security video to see if anything can be spotted.