Longview Police are investigating a possible arson fire, where a stolen truck was set on fire near 15th and Ocean Beach Highway. This incident was reported just before 1 am yesterday, in the vicinity of Jacobson’s Chevron. A passerby reported seeing the fire, saying that flames were coming from the bed of the truck. A Longview Officer used a fire extinguisher to try and get the fire put out; they say that there was a “smell of accelerants” in the bed of the truck. A melted gas can was logged as evidence, along with a Red Bull can that was melted to it. No suspects have been identified, but police are hoping that someone can be identified in security videos from the station.