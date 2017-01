First responders were scrambling all morning long yesterday, with numerous car and truck crashes reported all around the region, including a collision involving a truck and a train off of Industrial Way in Longview. This collision was reported at about 4:45 yesterday afternoon, at the rail crossing on International Way. Longview Police say that the train was going through the crossing on International Way when it was hit by a truck that was coming to the crossing. The driver was not hurt in that collision, and the train also suffered only minor damage.