After several hours of anxiety along the Washington and Oregon coasts after a huge earthquake in Alaska, tsunami alerts are being cancelled. The alerts went up from the Aleutians to California after an earthquake was recorded in the Gulf of Alaska, about 175 miles southeast of the town of Kodiak. Initial reports put the quake at magnitude 8.2, but that has been revised downward to magnitude 7.9. That initial quake has been followed by a number of aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.6 event. The epicenter is located about five miles underneath the ocean floor. Alerts went up all along the Washington and Oregon coasts, predicting that any tsunami waves would start arriving around 4:50 am at Neah Bay, and around 5:15 am around Brookings, Oregon. Shortly after 3 am, the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska cancelled all of the tsunami warnings along the western coastline, going from the Washington-B. C. border to the California-Mexico border. They now say that there is NO tsunami threat along the U. S. and Canadian Pacific coasts.