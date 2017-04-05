Tsunami warning and education provisions that were put into the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act are now through the House of Representatives, as the bill now makes its way to the President’s desk for signing. Provisions that were previously included in the Tsunami Warning, Education, and Research Act were included in the bill that was backed, sponsored by Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and Oregon First District Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. This bill will help to strengthen tsunami detection and warning systems, will improve response and resiliency, and will help to better protect local communities from tsunami. Bonamici says that this is “life or death” for coastal residents; Beutler says that preparation and education are “paramount” for local residents, and she’s pleased to have partnered with Bonamici on this legislation. The bill passed the Senate in March, and now waits to be signed into law.