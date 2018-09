Tsunami warning systems along the Washington Coast are getting an upgrade, thanks to a $725,000 grant from NOAA and the National Weather Service. The grant is paying for two new tsunami sirens and evacuation route signs, along with updated modeling and animations, to give the general public better information about where tsunami damage could be the worst. They also plan to bring social scientists to meet with emergency planners, to try and improve tsunami evacuation outreach in Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii. New bi-lingual tsunami evacuation signs will be provided on request, and a third “Tsunami Road Show” is being set up for next year.