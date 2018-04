A series of workshops on Tsunami Preparation starts today on the south Washington coast. Washington Emergency Management will be joined by the Washington Geological Survey, the National Weather Service, the University of Washington and local emergency managers for the presentations, offering information on tsunami hazards, alert messages and disaster preparation. Presentations are planned at 1 pm today in Raymond and at 7 pm in Ilwaco. Presentations are also planned on Wednesday in Westport and Ocean Shores, and on Friday in Port Angeles and in Chimacum. More information is available on the Washington Emergency Management Department web page.