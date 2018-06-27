The Shoalwater Indians are getting more than two million dollars from FEMA, with that money earmarked for construction of a Tsunami Vertical Evacuation Tower. The money comes from FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant program, providing resources to states, tribes and other local governments, where they are trying to implement a sustained pre-disaster mitigation program. The structure would be built next to tribal housing in the town of Tokeland, located at the northern entrance to Willapa Bay. The “safe refuge platform” would be built above the predicted tsunami wave crest height. Its 4,300 square-foot size would be able to handle nearly 400 people. They say that’s enough to handle all of the tribal members, along with other residents of the surrounding community. The Shoalwater Tribe has been looking for a new, tsunami-safe structure since the devastating Japanese earthquake and tsunami of 2011.