The Mariners get back into action today, starting a two-game set today and tomorrow in Oakland. Arial Miranda starts for Seattle, while Kendall Graveman will go to the hill for the A’s. KLOG coverage starts at 6 pm…..Alex Brady of RAL started as pitcher and had a single in yesterday’s Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series in Ephrata, as he, Parker Reeves and Hunters Reeves of RAL play on the Battle Ground-based Primetime team. Primetime dropped its second pool play game yesterday, 9-4 to Tucson AZ, and will take on Moses Lake later today…..Mark Morris and R. A. Long are adding slow-pitch softball to the roster of sports that will be available to girls in the fall. MM has an informational meeting is planned for slow-pitch and fall sports that are NOT football at 6 pm on Tuesday, the 15th.