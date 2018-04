Donte DeVincenzo came off the bench to score 31 points and lead Villanova to the school’s second NCAA Men’s basketball championship in the past three years, 79-62 winners over Michigan…..As Damian Lillard is named as the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, the Blazers are down in Texas with just five games left in the regular season. Portland meets the Dallas Mavericks tonight, KLOG coverage @ 4:30 pm…..The Seattle Mariners open an interleague series today, an afternoon game against the San Francisco Giants. KLOG coverage will start at 12:30 pm…..The Castle Rock Rockets were on the road yesterday for a softball game up in Montesano, with the Castle Rock team getting a 9-7 win over Lakeside.