Bring the kids over to the Longview Public Library for Tuesday Movie Night, which will happen this evening in the Auditorium on the lower level of the building. Because of copyright issues, they can’t announce the name of the movie, but they do mention that there’s a “squad” of people in the cast. Admission is free, but space is limited, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and cannot be left unattended. The doors open at 5:45 pm, and the show is scheduled to start at 6 pm; along with the free admission, they’ll also be serving free popcorn. Call 442-5321 for more information, or get more on the Longview Library web page.