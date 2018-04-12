Saying that the weather has been no friend, the folks at the Holland America Bulb Farm outside of Woodland say that there will be no Tulip Festival this year. In a press release, Holland America co-owner Benno Dobbe says that the unsettled weather had possible vendors for the two-week event balking; several say that it would be an extreme hardship if one of the weekends got rained out. The bulbs are still growing, and the fields will still be open for tours and for purchase. Holland America says that its gift shop will still be open from 10 am until 5 pm, Wednesdays through Sundays during the flowering season. The shop will also be open until 6 pm on Fridays. U-pick and show fields will be open every day from dawn to dusk, with flowers available for 50 cents per stem. The decision by Holland America has no effect on other events, including Lilac Days at the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, which open on April 21st and run through Mother’s Day.