Work is already under way, but the official groundbreaking ceremonies for the FieldTurf installation at Ed Laulainen Stadium at Schroeder Field were held yesterday. Christine McDaniel is the new Principal at Kelso High School, and the former Kelso Kiltie says that this is a major development for all students and for the community. The grass field has already been removed, and work is reported to be ahead of schedule. The district is using proceeds from the recently-passed bond measure to pay for the FieldTurf. The field is more than 77,000 square feet in size, and will be available for use for football, soccer and other sports. Band Director Dan Hartley also notes that they will now be able to host marching band competitions at the filed, another event that can bring hundreds of students and thousands of spectators to Kelso. It’s planned that the field will be ready for football and soccer by this fall.