Jason Eugene Hall, 37, of Seaside is in the Cowlitz County Jail, picked up early yesterday morning at the Town House Motel after a disturbance. Officers were called to the motel on Washington Way at about 2:45 yesterday morning, after a 911 hang-up was received, supposedly with sounds of a struggle. That was quickly followed by a call from another room, saying that a man was threatening to kill someone. Officer arrived quickly, taking Hall into custody. That was when they learned that Hall had been using meth, and was suffering from paranoia after taking the drugs. Hall is now being held on fourth-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, interfering with reporting of domestic violence and malicious mischief. His bail is currently set at $10,000.