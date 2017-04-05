Five days of razor clam digging at Twin Harbors opens today and runs through the weekend. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that the latest tests show that Domoic Acid levels have dropped below the safety threshold, so they’re opening the beach, even though the tides aren’t all that great. Digging will be allowed on the evening tides today through Saturday, then Sunday’s dig will be on the morning tide. Long Beach remains closed, but WDFW officials are optimistic that Long Beach could open on the next go-round, if the Domoic Acid levels remain low. Remember to renew your shellfish harvest license before you hit the beach.