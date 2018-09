Learn how to use Twitter at a class that’s being offered today at the Longview Public Library. The free class will focus on the basics of Twitter, starting with “What is Twitter”, and “How Does It Work?” You’ll watch the process of signing up for a Twitter account and then you’ll see Twitter in action at this evening’s workshop. The class runs from 6 to 7 pm in the Marion J. Otteraan Room at the Longview Library; call 360-442-5300 for more information, and to pre-register.