Rachel Ahola, 47, of Lakewood is recovering from injuries that she received when two motorcycles collided yesterday afternoon on I-5 northbound in Kelso. State Troopers say that Ahola was riding with Richard Todd, 50, of Tacoma, heading north on the freeway at about 10 minutes after 2 pm yesterday. At milepost 34, Todd slowed on the shoulder of the freeway. Ahola failed to stop, and rear-ended Todd’s Harley Davidson. Ahola was injured and was taken to St. John Medical Center, while Todd was unhurt. Troopers blame the crash on “rider inattention,” but they say that no charges are anticipated.