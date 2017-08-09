A local real estate agent is reporting that the UBet Casino on Commerce Avenue in Longview is up for sale. The old Cadillac Island is reportedly available to buy for $395,000, a deal that includes five parcels of land, covering 30,000 square feet. There’s 18,000 square feet of building, most recently operated as a card room, a bar and a restaurant. There are four restrooms and two bar areas, with multiple entry and exit points. It’s noted that the property recently went through receivership, and is now available for purchase with an acceptable offer and court approval. It’s noted that the previous owner has an interest in leasing space, as long as the buyer is willing. The cardroom on Commerce Avenue has had some financial troubles in recent years, going to the Longview City Council several times to try and get their gambling taxes reduced in the effort to stay afloat.