The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties is announcing the distribution of money collected during this last Fund Drive, making those allocations at Wednesday’s “Grant Night” event. United Way Executive Director Brooke Fisher-Clark says that this round of awards was based on the amount of cash currently in the bank, which totaled $250,763. She says that the total of pledges for the 2017-2018 fundraising campaign came in at $530,000, which is 92 percent of the goal of $575,000. Money from those pledges will continue to come in through next March. One 50 thousand-dollars pledge is being designated specifically for a youth development impact project, and Fisher-Clark also says that they will be rolling out a new program on May 1st, with a goal of supporting early learners in the local area. In these latest allocations, the Emergency Support Shelter gets the biggest award, coming in at $24,000. The St. James Family Center in Cathlamet is getting $22,400, and the Progress Center gets $20,000. The full list of beneficiaries and award amounts is available from the United Way.