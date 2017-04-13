The United Way is making allocations from the 2016-2017 Fund Drive, announcing funding that will go to 21 United Way partner agencies. Total pledges from the Fund Drive came in at just less than $536,000, an increase of nearly six percent over the previous year. The allocations are based on what they had in the bank at the end of March, which was the last day of their fiscal year, and is also the last day of the Fund Drive. Based on those numbers, the United Way Board made $300,000 in allocations, an increase of $52,000 from the year before. The largest grant of $30,000 went to the Emergency Support Shelter, while the smallest grant of $6,000 went to “Been There, Done That.” United Way Executive Director Brooke Fisher-Clark says that there was an increase in “leadership giving,” which are donations of $500 or more, and many former donors came back and made donations this year. Fisher-Clark says that “the organization is strong and moving in the right direction.”