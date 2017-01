A Longview woman is reporting a different kind of a fraud situation, saying that it looks like someone is actually making payments on one of her credit cards. The woman called LPD yesterday afternoon, saying that someone is making payments on her Alaska Air VISA card through the Bank of America; the woman reports that three separate payments have been made, totaling $29,500. The woman is reporting the incidents for information, asking for a case number for future reference with fraud units and for the bank.