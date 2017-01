Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is calling for an investigation, asking why a local veteran’s cancer care from the Veteran’s Administration was delayed until it was too late. John Weston died from cancer in December of last year, after having been diagnosed in July. According to the Centralia Chronicle, Weston was not scheduled for any treatments until October, and by that time, his tumor had grown too large to be treated. Beutler has written a letter to VA Secretary Robert McDonald, expressing her “deep concern and outrage” that Weston wasn’t treated in a timely manner. Beutler wonders why Weston’s treatment was delayed, along with his delayed admission to a VA hospital; she calls Weston’s untimely death “inexcusable.” The letter was sent yesterday; there’s been no response yet from the VA.