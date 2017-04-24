Dustin Wynn, 42, of Woodland is in the Lewis County Jail, accused of stealing $40,000 worth of items out of a home in Vader. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that the theft took place back on March 9th, at a home in the one thousand block of State Route 506 in Vader. Deputies say that the home had been “ransacked”; more than a dozen guns were stolen, along with two vehicles, jewelry, household items and other material. The value of all of the stolen items was put at $40,000. The case broke open when one of the stolen guns showed up in Cowlitz County, and the woman arrested in that case led investigators to Wynn. He was reportedly trying to trade the stolen items for meth. Wynn was arrested on the 15th of this month, and is now being held in the Lewis County Jail on multiple felony counts, with bail set at $25,000. A second suspect is also awaiting arraignment in Lewis County Superior Court.