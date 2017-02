The Longview Senior Center Valentine’s Dance happens this evening at the Longview Moose Lodge. The King Brothers will perform at tonight’s party, which will run from 6 to 10 pm. They’ll have food and prizes, along with the live music. Get a break on your tickets by buying them in advance at the Longview Senior Center, located at 1111 Commerce Avenue. All proceeds from the dance will help to support the Longview Senior Center and the programs they offer. Call 270-9519 or 636-0210 for more information.