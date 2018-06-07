Michael Blain Phillips, 27, is being charged with second-degree arson after an incident that took place early yesterday morning in Woodland. Just before 2 am, Woodland Police were called about a van that was on fire in the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue. It was also reported that a man was seen running away from the fire. When firefighters arrived, Phillips supposedly returned to the scene and said that the van was his, and he had set it on fire. It’s also alleged that Phillips fought with at least one of the responders, so he’s also being charged with third-degree assault, and he’s being served with a Department of Corrections warrant. Woodland Police also say that Phillips matches the description of the person who was prowling cars at a nearby motel, so additional charges could be filed.