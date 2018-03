A Castle Rock woman was involved in a three-car collision in Vancouver on Friday morning, but she came out of that crash unscathed. The State Patrol says that the crash happened shortly before noon on Friday, on the SR 500 off ramp to I-205. Troopers say that Valerie Quenelle, 35, of Camas was heading from eastbound SR 500 to southbound I-205, failing to stop for heavy traffic on the freeway. They say that Quenelle rear-ended a car driven by Shyla Charlton, 39, of Castle Rock, which was then pushed into a mini-van driven by Rosalinda Chavez, 27, of Vancouver. Ava Quenelle, 3, was injured in the crash, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Troopers blame the crash on Quenelle’s inattention, and she was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.