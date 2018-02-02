Three shades of gray in a traffic mishap in Vancouver last night.

Three vehicles, all gray in color, collided and a Castle Rock man outside of a car was hit last night at 10:37 where I 205 meets State Route 500.

According to the State Patrol, 20 year old Jose Montoya-Araujo of Oregon City was westbound in his gray Sonoma pickup when he lost control and struck a gray Tundra pickup driven by 54-year-old Kwok Yan of Portland.

Yan and 34-year-old Lance Ford of Castle Rock were outside of the vehicles assessing the damage when a gray Mini Cooper driven by 36-year-old Henry Baumgartner of Vacnouver came along and smashed into Montoyo-Araujo’s truck sending it into Ford.

Ford was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center with injuries.

Montoya-Araujo was also taken to Southwest for treatment of injuries. According to the State Patrol, he is being charged with DUI, MIP, Driving with a suspended license and speeding.